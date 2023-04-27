News Wrap: South Korean president asks U.S. to take tougher stance against North Korea

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
In our news wrap Thursday, the president of South Korea addressed the U.S. Congress urging an even tougher stance against North Korea, the woman who's suing former President Trump for rape faced cross-examination in New York and the Sudan military and paramilitary rebels said they've agreed to an extended cease-fire but intense fighting escalated in the western Darfur region.
