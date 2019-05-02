News Wrap: Stephen Moore withdraws as potential Fed nominee

Amna Nawaz:

A fight over Attorney General William Barr is heating up tonight. He boycotted a House Judiciary hearing today on the Russia report, in a dispute over the questioning.

Majority Democrats left a prop chicken in the witness chair. And they threatened to hold Barr in contempt. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi cited Barr's previous denial that he knew his summary of the report had bothered the special counsel's team.

Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D) -Calfi.: The attorney general of the United States not telling the truth to the United States Congress of the United States. That's a crime. If anybody else did that, it would be considered a crime. Nobody is above the law, not the president of the United States, and not the attorney general.