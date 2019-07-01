Why Iran’s uranium announcement reflects ‘dangerous dynamic’ with the U.S.

William Brangham:

As we mentioned earlier, Iran declared that it is now surpassed the low-enriched uranium that it agreed to in the 2015 nuclear deal.

The White House responded by saying that it would continue its maximum pressure campaign on the regime until Tehran changes course. This comes amid increasing tension with Iran, after the Iranians shot down an American drone two weeks ago and President Trump nearly launched a retaliatory strike.

For more on what today's announcement means for Iran, I'm joined by Karim Sadjadpour. He's a senior fellow in the Middle East program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

Welcome back.