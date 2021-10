In our news wrap Friday, at least 47 people were killed and 70 were wounded in Afghanistan when a suicide bomber attacked a Shiite mosque in the city of Kandahar, attorneys for Nikolas Cruz say he will plead guilty for murdering 17 people at a high school in Parkland, Florida in 2018, and the Biden administration says it will go to the U.S. Supreme Court to stop a Texas ban on abortions.