News Wrap: Supreme Court agrees to hear challenge to Trump-era ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy

Judy Woodruff:

Ottawa police said they are prepared to work around the clock if necessary to remove the more than 300 trucks.

The U.S. Supreme Court has agreed to hear the Biden administration's appeal of the Trump era remain-in-Mexico policy. It requires asylum seekers to wait in Mexico before their U.S. immigration hearings. Lower court rulings forced President Biden to reinstate the policy after he tried suspending it on his first day in office. A final decision is expected by late June.

The National Archives today confirmed that it found classified national security information in the boxes of documents former President Trump took to his Mar-a-Lago home. That raises further questions about whether he followed record-keeping laws after leaving office. The agency referred the matter to the Justice Department.

A winter storm is wreaking havoc for commuters in the Midwest. Traffic on Interstate 65 in Indiana ground to a standstill this morning. Treacherous conditions caused multiple trucks to jackknife off the road. And a 17-mile stretch of Interstate 39 in Illinois remained shut down for a second day after a 100-vehicle pile-up during blinding snow.

Meanwhile, a second major storm to hit Northern Europe this week has killed at least nine people and left tens of thousands without power. It brought strong waves to the southern coast of the United Kingdom. Winds gusting more than 100 miles an hour ripped off sections of London's O2 Arena, and even toppled the spire of an English church.

U.S. Congressman Jim Hagedorn died last night, after a three-year battle with kidney cancer. The conservative Republican represented Southern Minnesota since 2019. His father, former Congressman Tom Hagedorn, represented much of the same area while he was in Congress. Jim Hagedorn was 59 years old.

On Wall Street today, stocks finished out their second straight weekly loss, amid growing fears about Russia invading Ukraine. The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 233 points to close at 34079. The Nasdaq fell 168 points. The S&P 500 slipped 31.

And at the Winter Olympics in Beijing, American-born Eileen Gu became the first freestyle skier to win three medals at a single Olympic Games. Competing for China, the 18-year-old clinched her second gold medal today in the halfpipe final. And in men's curling, the U.S. lost to Canada in a match for the bronze medal.