News Wrap: Taliban inflict more deadly violence in Afghanistan

In our news wrap Thursday, a Taliban car bombing in Afghanistan killed two NATO soldiers and 10 civilians. One of the soldiers was American -- the fourth to die in two weeks. Another deadly bombing occurred hours later. Also, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson continued to clash with Parliament over Brexit. Johnson said he “cannot see any other way” to resolve the crisis than holding elections.
Judy Woodruff:
In the day's other news: A Taliban car bombing in Afghanistan killed two NATO soldiers and 10 civilians. One soldier was an American, the fourth to die in the last two weeks. The suicide blast in Kabul left wrecked vehicles near the U.S. Embassy and NATO headquarters. In addition to the dead, 42 people were wounded.
Hours later, a bombing in a neighboring province killed four people at an Afghan military base.
In Britain, Prime Minister Boris Johnson is vowing to push again for early elections in the battle over Brexit. The House of Commons voted Wednesday against calling elections. It also voted against leaving the European Union on October 31 without a formal deal.
Today, at a police recruiting event in North England, Johnson said an election is now essential.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson:
I hate banging on about Brexit. I don't want to go on about this anymore. And I don't want an election at all. I don't want an election at all, but, frankly, I cannot see any other way. The only way to get this thing done, to get this thing moving is to make that decision.
Judy Woodruff:
Johnson's ruling Conservatives will try again on Monday to win approval of new elections.
Meanwhile, the prime minister's brother, Jo Johnson, quit his position as a conservative member of Parliament today. He said he was torn between family loyalty and the British national interest.
President Trump's Middle East envoy, Jason Greenblatt, has announced he is leaving the administration. He was the architect of the president's still evolving Israeli peace plan. But it has not been released, and the Palestinians rejected negotiations after Mr. Trump moved the U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem and recognized Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights.
The president of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, is threatening to let a flood of Syrian refugees leave Turkey for Western countries, that is, unless a safe zone for refugees is established inside Syria before the month is out. Erdogan voiced his frustration to officials of his ruling party in Ankara today.
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (through translator):
We will be forced to open the gates. We will be forced to open the gates. If you're going to provide support, then provide support. And if you're not, sorry.
We have tolerated this up to a certain point, and we're still tolerating it. Are we the only ones who are going to carry this burden?
Judy Woodruff:
Turkey has taken in 3.6 million Syrian refugees since the war in Syria began in 2011. Erdogan says the European Union has not kept promises of financial support in exchange for Turkey stemming the flow of migrants.
Back in this country, a jury in Oakland, California, acquitted one of two men charged with involuntary manslaughter in a warehouse party fire in 2016. The jury failed to reach a verdict on the other defendant. The pair managed the warehouse, where 36 people died. The place was packed with furniture and other flammable material, but had only two exits, and no smoke detectors.
The U.S. Education Department fined Michigan State University $4.5 million today over sexual abuse by a sports doctor. The announcement said the school failed to respond to repeated complaints against Larry Nassar. He is now in prison, effectively for life, for possessing child pornography and molesting young girls.
On Wall Street, stocks surged on news that the U.S. and China plan to hold new trade talks next month. The Dow Jones industrial average gained 372 points to close at 26728. The Nasdaq rose nearly 140 points, and the S&P 500 added 38.
And basketball great Jerry West received the Presidential Medal of Freedom today. West was a 14-time All-Star in his Hall of Fame career with the Los Angeles Lakers, a career that ended in 1974. President Trump presented West with the medal at a White House ceremony. It is the nation's highest civilian honor.
