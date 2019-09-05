News Wrap: Taliban inflict more deadly violence in Afghanistan

Judy Woodruff:

In the day's other news: A Taliban car bombing in Afghanistan killed two NATO soldiers and 10 civilians. One soldier was an American, the fourth to die in the last two weeks. The suicide blast in Kabul left wrecked vehicles near the U.S. Embassy and NATO headquarters. In addition to the dead, 42 people were wounded.

Hours later, a bombing in a neighboring province killed four people at an Afghan military base.

In Britain, Prime Minister Boris Johnson is vowing to push again for early elections in the battle over Brexit. The House of Commons voted Wednesday against calling elections. It also voted against leaving the European Union on October 31 without a formal deal.

Today, at a police recruiting event in North England, Johnson said an election is now essential.