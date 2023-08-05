News Wrap: Texas abortion ban ruled unconstitutional by state district judge

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
In our news wrap Saturday, a Texas judge has ruled that the state’s abortion ban is too restrictive, the Justice Department asked a federal judge to bar Trump from publicly discussing evidence or witnesses in the 2020 election case, Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan was arrested after a court sentenced him to jail, and five more schools are leaving the Pac-12 college football conference.
