News Wrap: Texas abortion ban ruled unconstitutional by state district judge

In our news wrap Saturday, a Texas judge has ruled that the state’s abortion ban is too restrictive, the Justice Department asked a federal judge to bar Trump from publicly discussing evidence or witnesses in the 2020 election case, Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan was arrested after a court sentenced him to jail, and five more schools are leaving the Pac-12 college football conference.

