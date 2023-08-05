Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
Saturday on PBS News Weekend, the FDA approves the first pill to treat postpartum depression. Twelve years after a tsunami sent Fukushima’s nuclear plant into a meltdown, Japan plans to release over a million tons of treated wastewater from the facility. Plus, a look at privacy issues around reproductive health data in a post-Roe America.
