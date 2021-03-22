News Wrap: Thousands of spring break revelers force Miami Beach to enforce curfew

Judy Woodruff:

Walensky also urged caution before traveling. More than 1.5 million people passed through U.S. airport checkpoints on Sunday, the most in a year.

And, in Miami Beach, Florida, thousands of spring break revelers defied mask-wearing and social distancing over the weekend. Officials have now authorized an overnight curfew through April 12.

The U.S. Supreme Court will consider reinstating the death sentence for Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, the convicted Boston Marathon bomber. A lower court threw out the sentence last July, citing possible jury bias. President Biden has pledged to end the federal death penalty, but he has not asked the Justice Department to intervene in this case.

The high court also refused today to hear Facebook's attempt at reducing a $15 billion class-action suit. The plaintiffs claimed that the company illegally tracked users' Internet activities even after they logged off of Facebook.

In Australia, the worst flooding in 60 years left thousands more people facing possible evacuations around Sydney. Three days of rain have sent rivers pouring over large swathes of land and already forced some 18,000 people to flee.

Others are scrambling to save livestock and bracing for more downpours.