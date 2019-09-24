News Wrap: Tropical Storm Karen soaks U.S. Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico

William Brangham:

Mudslides and power outages hit the U.S. Virgin Islands today, as Tropical Storm Karen arrived. The storm also brought heavy rain to Puerto Rico and winds of 40 miles an hour. Hours earlier, an earthquake shook the island, but caused little damage.

Farther north, Tropical Storm Jerry could reach Bermuda on Wednesday. It had sustained winds today at 50 miles an hour.

In Northern California, threats of wildfires brought blackouts for more than 24,000 homes and businesses. Pacific Gas and Electric shut off electricity in parts of the Sierra Nevada foothills overnight, amid hot and windy conditions. In the last two years, downed power lines have sparked huge fires in the state. As a result, PG&E is now in federal bankruptcy proceedings.

U.S. health officials say there have been hundreds more cases of lung illnesses affecting e-cigarette users since last week. In all, nine people have died in recent months, and hundreds have been hospitalized.

At a U.S. House hearing today, Dr. Anne Schuchat of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said officials still don't know the cause.