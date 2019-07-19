News Wrap: Trump defends rally supporters, doubles down on Omar attacks

Judy Woodruff:

Tensions in the Persian Gulf have escalated sharply today, with reports of Iran seizing two oil tankers. Britain says one was British-flagged. The other was a Liberian-flagged ship, operated by a British concern.

The vessels were stopped in the Strait of Hormuz and diverted to Iranian waters. Tehran confirmed the first seizure, but denied the second. Earlier, Iranian officials also denied that the U.S. warship Boxer destroyed an Iranian drone yesterday.

We will hear from Iran's foreign minister, Javad Zarif, right after the news summary.

President Trump is now defending his supporters who targeted Democratic Congresswoman Ilhan Omar this week. They chanted "Send her back" at a Trump campaign rally in North Carolina. Omar came to the U.S. from Somalia as a child, and is now a U.S. citizen.

Yesterday, Mr. Trump sad he wasn't happy with the chants. Today, at an Apollo 11 anniversary event in the Oval Office, he went after Omar again, and rejected criticism of the crowd.