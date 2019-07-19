In U.S.-Iran conflict, Iranian foreign minister asks ‘who’s being provocative’

Mohammad Javad Zarif:

No, we're not. We're not.

We have an agreement that we negotiated with the United States. It doesn't matter which government of the United States, because the outside world considers the government sitting in Washington representing the — as representing the United States.

There is a provision in the current agreement that is, in 2023, we're supposed to ratify the additional protocol, which requires us to put all our facilities under U.N. inspections for life. That would be permanent.

And it would also require the United States to lift its sanctions by Congress permanently. That is a provision that we already negotiated.

He wants to do better? He can implement that provision right now, and rest assured that Iran would never produce nuclear weapons. If that is his objective, he can do it now — 2023. We are prepared to bring that forward. We need to go to our Parliament. Our Parliament needs to ratify it.

We could bring it forward, so that President Trump could make history by making sure that the relations between the two countries would change forever.