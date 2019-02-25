News Wrap: Trump heads to Vietnam for meeting with Kim Jong Un

Judy Woodruff:

President Trump is on his way to Vietnam tonight for his second summit with North Korea's leader, Kim Jong-un. The president left today for Hanoi.

But he has tried to play down expectations of breakthroughs on getting Kim to give up his country's nuclear weapons. The two leaders first met face to face last June in Singapore.

As the president left, Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives prepared to try to block his national emergency declaration. The emergency would let Mr. Trump redirect federal money to construct a wall along the Mexican border.

Texas Congressman Joaquin Castro authored the Democrats' resolution, and he appealed today for support in tomorrow's vote.