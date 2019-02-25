What did Pope Francis’ summit on clerical sex abuse achieve?

Judy Woodruff:

Pope Francis ended an unprecedented Vatican summit focused on clergy sexual abuse by insisting the Catholic Church end its long history of covering up the abuse of children.

The pope called for an all-out battle, but he stopped short of offering specifics after four days of meetings.

Becky Ianni is a board member of the group — of the support group Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests. She is also a survivor of childhood clergy sexual abuse herself.

Becky Ianni, thank you very much for being here.

What was your main takeaway from these meetings that the Vatican hosted?