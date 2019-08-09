News Wrap: Trump says McConnell ‘on board’ for stronger gun background checks

Amna Nawaz:

The Indian government implemented that lockdown after it unilaterally revoked Kashmir's autonomy, leading to mass protests and escalating tensions with Pakistan.

The remains of a Detroit man who died in Baghdad after being deported from the U.S. will be returned to his home state of Michigan for burial. Jimmy Aldaoud, who was born in Greece to Iraqi refugees, had lived in the U.S. legally since he was an infant. The 41-year old struggled with mental health issues and was deported in June as part of an ICE crackdown on immigrants with criminal convictions.

He died in Iraq, a country he'd never before set foot in, after being unable to obtain insulin to treat his diabetes.

And there are new signs that uncertainty about Brexit is taking a toll on the British economy. It unexpectedly shrank in the second quarter for the first time since 2012, as Britain prepares to the leave the European Union in October with or without a deal.

Back in this country, Wall Street ended the week with another decline. The Dow Jones industrial average lost more than 90 points to close at 26,287, the Nasdaq fell 80 points, and the S&P 500 slipped 19.

