Will acting top intelligence official speak truth to power?

Amna Nawaz:

The top two officials at the Office of Director of National Intelligence will leave service next week.

Just last night, the deputy director, a near-30-year intel veteran named Sue Gordon, tendered her resignation. This follows the resignation of the director, Dan Coats, 10 days ago.

The DNI is charged with coordinating the 17 agencies of the sprawling U.S. intelligence community, or I.C.

Now, Mr. Trump has often harshly criticized the intel community since he took office. Gordon, who was widely respected, sent the president a curt resignation note, telling Mr. Trump that he should — quote — "have his team."

The National Counterterrorism Center director, retired Admiral Joseph Maguire, was named by Mr. Trump last night as acting DNI.

To walk us through all this and why it matters, our Nick Schifrin is here.

Hi, Nick.