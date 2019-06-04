News Wrap: Trump says tariffs on Mexican goods ‘likely’

Judy Woodruff:

President Trump softened his criticism of outgoing British Prime Minister Theresa May on day two of his state visit to the United Kingdom. He said the U.K. will remember her fondly if it successfully exits the European Union. May is stepping down as leader of the Conservative Party after repeatedly failing to secure a Brexit deal.

Meanwhile, thousands of protesters rallied against the president's visit. They carried signs and flew a giant baby Trump blimp. We will get the latest from London after the news summary.

While in Britain, President Trump also said that he is likely to impose a 5 percent tariff next week on all Mexico imports to the U.S., that is, unless Mexico does more to stop illegal immigration by June 10. Senate Republicans have already warned that they will try to block the president's planned tariff on Mexican goods. Officials from Mexico and the U.S. will hold trade talks at the White House tomorrow.

The Federal Reserve signaled today that it is prepared to cut interest rates if trade tensions with Mexico and China threaten the U.S. economy. That triggered a massive rally on Wall Street, with stocks logging their second best day of the year. The Dow Jones industrial average soared 512 points to close at 25332. The Nasdaq rose 194 points, and the S&P 500 added 59.

Today marks 30 years since the Chinese military crushed student-led pro-democracy protests in Beijing's Tiananmen Square. Hundreds or possibly thousands of people are thought to have been killed. Today, protesters in semi-autonomous Hong Kong held candlelight vigils to remember the victims.

But, back in mainland China, the ruling Communist Party censored all mention of the anniversary. We will have more on the ongoing impact from that deadly crackdown later in the program.

Meanwhile, China has issued multiple travel warnings to the U.S., claiming that Chinese visitors have been interrogated and harassed by U.S. authorities. It comes amid a brewing trade dispute between the two nations.

In Beijing, China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs urged travelers to be on alert.