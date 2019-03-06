News Wrap: Trump says “too early” to determine if North Korea is rebuilding missile site

Judy Woodruff:

McSally said the military has come a long way in handling sexual misconduct, but that too many commanders still have not addressed the problem.

In Canada, a former top aide to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau denied today that Trudeau demoted his former attorney general for targeting a Montreal engineering company. The former attorney general, Jody Wilson-Raybould, has said that Trudeau pressed her not to prosecute the company for alleged bribery in Libya. The former Trudeau aide, Gerald Butts, told a parliamentary committee that nothing inappropriate was done.

France has unveiled plans to impose a 3 percent tax on tech giants, including Amazon, Google and Facebook. The tax would apply to all revenues generated in France. The companies currently pay taxes mostly where they are based, and they pay little in other countries, even if they have extensive operations there.

Back in this country, the U.S. Interior Department gave notice that it wants to end protections for gray wolves nationwide. The animals were granted endangered species status in 1975, when only 1,000 were left. Now more than 5,000 live in the continental U.S. Protections for wolves in the Northern Rockies were lifted in 2011.

And the overall U.S. trade deficit hit a 10-year high last year, at $621 billion. The Commerce Department reports that it was driven largely by a record trade gap with China. The negative numbers helped to push Wall Street lower today. The Dow Jones industrial average lost 133 points to close at 25673. The Nasdaq fell 70 points, and the S&P 500 slipped 18.

Still to come on the "NewsHour": I sit down with Alaska Senator Lisa Murkowski; a new bill protecting millions of acres of public land; Saudi Arabian students in the U.S. face constant surveillance from their home country; the director of the National Institutes of Health on sexual harassment in the sciences; and much more.