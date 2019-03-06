News Wrap: Trump says “too early” to determine if North Korea is rebuilding missile site

In our news wrap Wednesday, President Trump reacted cautiously to signs North Korea may be rebuilding a missile launch site. When asked about satellite images of new construction, Trump said “it’s too early to see” but that he would be “very disappointed” if the reports prove true. Also, House Democrats delayed a resolution that indirectly rebukes Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., for comments on Israel.
Read the Full Transcript
-
Judy Woodruff:
President Trump is reacting cautiously to reports that North Korea is rebuilding a missile launch site. He was asked today it about commercial satellite images that show new construction that the North has said it partially dismantled last year.
-
Donald Trump:
The relationship is good. I would be very disappointed if that were happening. I would be very, very disappointed in Chairman Kim. And I don't think I will be, but we will see what happens. We will take a look. It will ultimately get solved.
-
Judy Woodruff:
The president's second summit with North Korea's leader, Kim Jong-un, collapsed last week. It is not clear if the missile site work began before or after that happened.
Democrats in the U.S. House have delayed a resolution that indirectly rebukes Minnesota Representative Ilhan Omar. The freshman congresswoman, a Muslim, had suggested that lawmakers feel pressured to pledge allegiance to Israel. Party leaders initially offered a resolution condemning anti-Semitism. They delayed it today, amid reports that supporters of Omar protested at a contentious closed-door meeting.
The secretary of homeland security told Congress today that there is a crisis at the southern border with Mexico. Kirstjen Nielsen cited 76,000 migrants who crossed illegally last month. That was more than twice the total from February of last year. At a House hearing, Nielsen said most of the migrants are families and that border agencies cannot keep up.
-
Kirstjen Nielsen:
We face a crisis, a real, serious, and sustained crisis at our borders. Our capacity is already severely restrained, but these increases will overwhelm the system entirely. This is not a manufactured crisis. This is truly an emergency.
-
Judy Woodruff:
At a separate hearing, the Customs and Border Protection commissioner, Kevin McAleenan, said that his agency has unprecedented medical needs at its short-term holding facilities.
Officials in Alabama now say all those missing in Sunday's deadly tornado have been accounted for, and that the death toll remained at 23. Today, volunteers in the hard-hit Beauregard community turned a church into a donation center. They set up piles of clothing, food, and diapers for victims.
U.S. Senator Martha McSally, the first female combat pilot in the ®MDNM¯Air Force, revealed today that, early in her career, she was raped by a superior officer. The Arizona Republican made the disclosure during a hearing on sexual assaults in the military. McSally said that she didn't report the rape because she didn't trust the system.
-
Rep. Martha McSally, R-Ariz.:
I was horrified at how my attempt to share generally my experiences were handled. I almost separated from the Air Force at 18 years over my despair. Like many victims, I felt the system was raping me all over again.
-
Judy Woodruff:
McSally said the military has come a long way in handling sexual misconduct, but that too many commanders still have not addressed the problem.
In Canada, a former top aide to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau denied today that Trudeau demoted his former attorney general for targeting a Montreal engineering company. The former attorney general, Jody Wilson-Raybould, has said that Trudeau pressed her not to prosecute the company for alleged bribery in Libya. The former Trudeau aide, Gerald Butts, told a parliamentary committee that nothing inappropriate was done.
France has unveiled plans to impose a 3 percent tax on tech giants, including Amazon, Google and Facebook. The tax would apply to all revenues generated in France. The companies currently pay taxes mostly where they are based, and they pay little in other countries, even if they have extensive operations there.
Back in this country, the U.S. Interior Department gave notice that it wants to end protections for gray wolves nationwide. The animals were granted endangered species status in 1975, when only 1,000 were left. Now more than 5,000 live in the continental U.S. Protections for wolves in the Northern Rockies were lifted in 2011.
And the overall U.S. trade deficit hit a 10-year high last year, at $621 billion. The Commerce Department reports that it was driven largely by a record trade gap with China. The negative numbers helped to push Wall Street lower today. The Dow Jones industrial average lost 133 points to close at 25673. The Nasdaq fell 70 points, and the S&P 500 slipped 18.
Still to come on the "NewsHour": I sit down with Alaska Senator Lisa Murkowski; a new bill protecting millions of acres of public land; Saudi Arabian students in the U.S. face constant surveillance from their home country; the director of the National Institutes of Health on sexual harassment in the sciences; and much more.
What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.