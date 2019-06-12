News Wrap: Trump says U.S. to send more troops to Poland

Judy Woodruff:

Later, Hong Kong officials postponed a hearing on the extradition proposal. In Washington, President Trump said he hopes that — quote — "It all works out for China and for Hong Kong."

Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives moved today to cite Attorney General William Barr and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross for contempt of Congress. The Oversight Committee voted after both men refused to hand over documents on adding a citizenship question to the 2020 census. Hours earlier, President Trump claimed executive privilege for the documents.

Secretary Ross, in turn, accused the committee of bad faith. We will get the details after the news summary.

The president's older son, Donald Trump Jr., testified again today about a 2016 meeting with a Russian lawyer who allegedly promised dirt on Hillary Clinton. He went behind closed doors with the Senate Intelligence Committee. But he said he had — quote — "nothing to change" from his previous testimony.

And former White House Communications Director Hope Hicks agreed to talk to the House Judiciary Committee. She is the first former presidential aide to do so.

The president announced today that he will send 1,000 more U.S. troops to Poland as part of a growing alliance. That's on top of 4,500 Americans already stationed in the former Soviet Bloc state. Mr. Trump hosted Polish President Andrzej Duda, and praised him for spending more on defense , including housing the U.S. forces.