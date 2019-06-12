Mass protests over Hong Kong extradition law turn violent

Debi Edward:

Tensions have been running high here since a mass march on Sunday. This wasn't on the same scale, but the largely student crowd showed a dogged determination.

There is now a thick, stinging fog of tear gas in the air, but these still protesters are determined to surge forward, chanting: "Quit the bill. Quit the bill."

As the afternoon wore on, the violence escalated, the police forced to retreat at times, but then regrouping to charge at the protesters, firing rubber bullets. Two people were seriously injured.

Hong Kong's chief executive condemned the trouble.