News Wrap: Trump slams court that blocked new asylum rules

Judy Woodruff:

We will have a detailed look at all of this after the news summary.

In the day's other news: The White House accused a federal court of judicial tyranny for blocking new asylum rules for migrants. The rules denied legal asylum to migrants at the southern border who pass through another country first. The judge in San Francisco put the policy on hold, pending a final court decision.

That superseded another judge's decision to let the policy stand. The White House had praised that ruling.

The U.S. House of Representatives today passed a two-year budget agreement and sent it on to the Senate. The White House and Speaker Nancy Pelosi worked out the deal, with increases for defense and domestic programs and a suspension of the debt limit. Supporters on both sides said that it shows they can put aside politics for the national interest.