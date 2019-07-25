The 3 key points Rep. Jeffries took away from Mueller’s testimony

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y.:

Not at all. And this is not an issue for Democrats or Republicans.

This should be an issue about what's right for the American people, because we cannot tolerate a circumstance where a hostile foreign power interferes in our elections, impedes the integrity of the democratic process, in order to uphold their own self-interests, not the well-being of the American people.

And that's exactly what happened in 2016 in terms of Russia's attack on our democracy.

What was established by Bob Mueller — and he was very clear on this — is that even if he didn't find criminal conspiracy with respect to coordination between Russian spies and operatives at Vladimir Putin's direction and Donald Trump or members of the Trump campaign, that the president of the United States, be he a Democrat or be she a Democrat or Republican, should be held to a higher standard of decency and respect for our democracy.

That was quite an extraordinary statement by Bob Mueller, because he's been so limited in sharing his views otherwise.