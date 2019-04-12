News Wrap: Trump ‘strongly’ considering sending migrants to sanctuary cities

In our news wrap Friday, President Trump says he is “strongly” considering a plan to move detained migrants into sanctuary cities to punish political rivals who oppose his immigration policies. Speaking to reporters during a White House event, Trump said, “we can give them an unlimited supply” of migrants. Meanwhile, the UK fight over extraditing WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has intensified.
Amna Nawaz:
President Trump says he is strongly considering a plan to move detained migrants into so-called sanctuary cities to punish political rivals who've opposed his immigration policies.
The president, who spoke to reporters during an event at the White House, had this message for leaders who buck his policies:
Donald Trump:
They want more people in their sanctuary cities? Well, we will give them more people. We can give them a lot. We can give them an unlimited supply. And let's see if they're so happy. They say we have open arms. They're always saying we have open arms. Let's see if they have open arms.
Amna Nawaz:
Earlier, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi condemned the president's idea.
Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.:
It's just another notion that is unworthy of the presidency of the United States, and disrespectful of the challenges that we face as a country, as a people, to address who we are, a nation of immigrants.
Amna Nawaz:
There are also new reports involving the new acting homeland security secretary, Kevin McAleenan. The New York Times reported President Trump urged him to close the U.S. southern border sooner than the president had said he might during a trip there last week. The Times and CNN both say the president then offered to pardon McAleenan if he ran into legal trouble or was jailed because of the move.
Separately, NBC News reported administration officials have discussed a plan to send more U.S. troops to the border to build tent city detention camps for migrants. Some 5,000 troops are already deployed there, mainly to reinforce existing barriers.
The fight over the extradition of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has intensified. Assange was arrested yesterday in London on U.S. charges of conspiring to break into a Pentagon computer. Today, Britain's opposition Labor Party urged its government not to extradite him to the U.S.
On Twitter, Labor Jeremy Corbyn said Assange is being targeted for — quote — "exposing evidence of U.S. atrocities in Iraq and Afghanistan." His party's spokeswoman for domestic affairs echoed those concerns before Parliament.
Diane Abbott:
It is this whistle-blowing activity into illegal wars, mass murder, murder of civilians and corruption on a grand scale that has put Julian Assange in the crosshairs of the U.S. administration.
Amna Nawaz:
Assange had lived in Ecuador's embassy in London since 2012, until the country revoked his asylum yesterday.
In a Washington federal court today, former Obama White House counsel Greg Craig pled not guilty to lying about his lobbying work in Ukraine. The investigation stemmed from special counsel Robert Mueller's probe into former Trump campaign chair Paul Manafort's Ukraine lobbying.
In that same probe, political consultant Samuel Patten was sentenced today to three years probation for helping steer funds from a pro-Russian Ukrainian politician to President Trump's inaugural committee. He pled guilty last August for failing to register as a foreign agent.
In Sudan, the ruling military council announced today that it will not extradite deposed leader Omar al-Bashir, but will try him at home instead. The military council plans to run the country for the next two years. But thousands of people demonstrated in Khartoum today to reject the military's ruling authority and demand a civilian government.
Mohamed Yusef (through translator):
The head of the military is acting under which constitution? We don't know what this constitution is, because they canceled the constitution, and they stopped all the government sectors.
-
Amna Nawaz:
Later in the day, Sudan's defense minister announced on television that he's agreed to step down as the country's transitional leader.
Demonstrators also took to the streets of Algeria today, after that country's president, Abdelaziz Bouteflika, stepped down last week after ruling for 20 years. Thousands of protesters marched in the capital city of Algiers for an eighth straight week, carrying signs and chanting slogans demanding political change.
Florida prep school administrator Mark Riddell pled guilty today in Boston federal court to taking entrance exams for students in a massive college admissions bribery scheme. Prosecutors said the 36-year-old Harvard graduate was typically paid $10,000 per test. Riddell could face up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.
Georgetown University, meanwhile, could become the first college in the nation to mandate reparations for descendants of former slaves sold off to pay for the school's debts. Its undergraduate students voted yesterday to increase tuition by about $27 per semester for the fund. The referendum still requires the approval of the university's board of directors before it'll take effect.
We will have a look at the political conversation around reparations later in the program.
General Electric will pay a $1.5 billion fine to settle an investigation into defective subprime mortgages it offered before the 2008 financial crisis. The Department of Justice announced that today. The move resolves claims that G.E. hid the poor quality of the loans from investors. The company didn't admit to any wrongdoing in agreeing to the settlement.
And banks pushed stocks higher on Wall Street today, erasing much of the week's losses. The Dow Jones industrial average soared 269 points to close at 26412. The Nasdaq rose 37 points, and the S&P 500 added 19.
