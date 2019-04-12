News Wrap: Trump ‘strongly’ considering sending migrants to sanctuary cities

Amna Nawaz:

Later in the day, Sudan's defense minister announced on television that he's agreed to step down as the country's transitional leader.

Demonstrators also took to the streets of Algeria today, after that country's president, Abdelaziz Bouteflika, stepped down last week after ruling for 20 years. Thousands of protesters marched in the capital city of Algiers for an eighth straight week, carrying signs and chanting slogans demanding political change.

Florida prep school administrator Mark Riddell pled guilty today in Boston federal court to taking entrance exams for students in a massive college admissions bribery scheme. Prosecutors said the 36-year-old Harvard graduate was typically paid $10,000 per test. Riddell could face up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Georgetown University, meanwhile, could become the first college in the nation to mandate reparations for descendants of former slaves sold off to pay for the school's debts. Its undergraduate students voted yesterday to increase tuition by about $27 per semester for the fund. The referendum still requires the approval of the university's board of directors before it'll take effect.

We will have a look at the political conversation around reparations later in the program.

General Electric will pay a $1.5 billion fine to settle an investigation into defective subprime mortgages it offered before the 2008 financial crisis. The Department of Justice announced that today. The move resolves claims that G.E. hid the poor quality of the loans from investors. The company didn't admit to any wrongdoing in agreeing to the settlement.

And banks pushed stocks higher on Wall Street today, erasing much of the week's losses. The Dow Jones industrial average soared 269 points to close at 26412. The Nasdaq rose 37 points, and the S&P 500 added 19.

Still to come on the "NewsHour": FCC Chairman Ajit Pai on what 5G technology will mean for the U.S.; where the 2020 Democratic presidential candidates stand on reparations for slavery; Mark Shields and David Brooks on the president's latest stand on immigration; and much more.