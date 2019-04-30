News Wrap: Trump suggests charging U.S. asylum seekers a fee

Judy Woodruff:

This evening, President Trump threatened a full trade embargo on Cuba if its forces do not halt all operations in Venezuela.

We will talk to the Venezuelan opposition's ambassador in Washington after the news summary.

In the day's other news: President Trump has proposed charging a fee to process the legal asylum applications that immigrants make to the U.S.. In a presidential memorandum signed Monday, he said the asylum system is plagued by — quote — "random abuse." He also gave officials 90 days to come up with new regulations.

But the office of the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees criticized the proposal. A spokesman said that seeking asylum is an internationally recognized fundamental human right.

Meanwhile, the Department of Homeland Security is appealing for more money to handle the surge of migrants. At a congressional hearing today, acting Secretary Kevin McAleenan said his agency needs more and better facilities.