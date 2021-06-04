News Wrap: Trump suspended from Facebook for two years for inciting Capitol siege

Judy Woodruff:

We will take a closer look at the jobs report right after the news summary.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention today urged teens to get their COVID-19 vaccinations. A new CDC study found hospitalizations of young people were up in March and April, and nearly a third of those patients were admitted to an intensive care unit. Researchers said it may be due to more dangerous virus variants or to school reopenings.

Former President Trump will remain suspended from Facebook for two years following his incitement of January's Capitol insurrection. Facebook made the announcement today in response to recommendations from the social media giant's Oversight Board. Mr. Trump said the suspension is — quote — "an insult" to the millions of Americans who voted for him in 2020.

Former White House counsel Don McGahn testified today before U.S. lawmakers on the Russia investigation and former President Trump's possible obstruction of justice. It was part of an agreement reached last month in federal court. McGahn arrived at the Capitol for a closed-door interview with the House Judiciary Committee more than two years after Democrats sought his testimony.

A transcript will be released in the coming days.

Hundreds of people in Hong Kong today defied the police to mark the anniversary of Beijing's 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown. Crowds marched and flashed cell phones in Causeway Bay after police had banned a candlelight vigil at a nearby park.

Authorities arrested several of the event's organizers.