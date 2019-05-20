News Wrap: Trump trades verbal volleys with Tehran

Judy Woodruff:

The United States and Iran are trading new verbal volleys, as tensions in the Persian Gulf remain high.

President Trump tweeted overnight that — quote — "If Iran wants to fight, that will be the official end of Iran."

Today, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif dismissed the warning. He tweeted: "Try respect–it works!"

Iran also announced that it has quadrupled production of enriched uranium, but remains within the limits of the 2015 nuclear accord.

The president today ordered former White House counsel Don McGahn not to testify about the Mueller report to Congress. The U.S. House Judiciary Committee subpoenaed McGahn, but the Justice Department ruled that top presidential advisers cannot be compelled to testify.

Meanwhile, a federal judge in Washington upheld another congressional subpoena for the president's business and financial records.

The U.S. trade fight with China landed a new blow today on Chinese tech giant Huawei. Google confirmed that many services on its Android operating system will no longer be updated on Huawei smartphones. That's after the U.S. government curbed transactions with Huawei over fears that it helps Beijing spy.

Meanwhile, the U.S. again sent a Navy warship, a destroyer, past Scarborough Shoal, disputing China's claim to that part of the South China Sea.

In Ukraine, TV comedian Volodymyr Zelensky was inaugurated as president today after winning a landslide vote last month. He took the oath of office before Parliament in Kiev this morning. Then, speaking in both Russian and Ukrainian, he called for a cease-fire with separatists in Eastern Ukraine and for Russia to return Crimea.