Some ‘Dreamers’ face painful reality of no country to call home

Lulu Garcia-Navarro:

Even without Mexico's help, generation 1.5 is forging their own path here.

People like Mauricio Lopez, he received DACA protections, too. But once President Trump was elected, with his anti-immigration rhetoric, Lopez decided he'd had enough and he returned back to Mexico.

He's now teaching English at a charity that helps returnees in a part of Mexico City near the Plaza de la Revolucion. The memorial here commemorates Mexico's revolution. It's become the unofficial hub for deportees and returnees like Mauricio.

Here in what's now called Little L.A., businesses have sprung up catering to this new community, and one of them is the cactus burrito stand, where they are literally giving people a taste of home, burritos, which are not common here in Mexico City.

And they have names that remind people of what they have left behind, California, Texas and even Hawaii.

For Maggie Loredo, home used to be Georgia. She's using what she learned from her experience crossing the border to help this flood of new arrivals over the last two years.