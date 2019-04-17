News Wrap: Trump vetoes congressional resolution over U.S. action in Yemen

Judy Woodruff:

In the day's other news: U.S. Attorney General William Barr has called a news conference for tomorrow morning, at 9:30 Eastern time, to make public some of the special counsel's Russia report. It's to be a redacted version, leaving out grand jury testimony and classified information, among other things.

President Trump said that he may also take questions about the report after its release. The New York Times is reporting that Justice Department officials and White House lawyers have already had several conversations about what's in the report.

The Associated Press reports tonight that North Korea has test-fired a new tactical guided weapon. Leader Kim Jong-un called the test a — quote — "event of very weighty significance." The move comings days after U.S., South Korean and North Korean leaders have said they are willing to hold more summits to resolve the ongoing nuclear crisis.

President Trump has vetoed Congress' attempt to end U.S. involvement in the war in Yemen. Lawmakers had argued that a sustained years-long Saudi-led bombing campaign has killed thousands of civilians and worsened a humanitarian crisis. The president said the resolution would weaken his constitutional authority.

The U.S.-backed government in Afghanistan is under fire now for its treatment of war prisoners. A United Nations report says that one-third of captured Taliban fighters and others have been tortured or mistreated. The worst conditions are at prisons in Kandahar province. That is a Taliban stronghold.

In Indonesia, the president — or the incumbent president appears to have won a second term in today's election. Joko Widodo's victory is a boost for moderate forces over ultra-nationalists and its Islamist groups. Widodo's supporters celebrated the news in Jakarta this evening, and they voiced hope for social and economic progress.