On Cuba policy change, Bolton says, ‘I can’t wait for the lawsuits’

Judy Woodruff:

Today, the Trump administration announced a major shift in U.S. policy towards Cuba, part of increased pressure on U.S. adversaries across Latin America.

American citizens will now be able to sue businesses in Cuba operating on land confiscated by the Castro regime, which seized power in 1959. A 23-year-old law known as Helms-Burton permitted such lawsuits, but three previous U.S. presidents refused to allow the law to take effect.

President Trump's national security adviser, John Bolton, was in Miami today to make the official announcement.

And our Nick Schifrin spoke with him earlier about Latin America and North Korea, before the news of a new North Korean test.