News Wrap: Turkish, Syrian forces clash again in Idlib province

Amna Nawaz:

In the day's other news: Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer called for protecting whistle-blowers in the wake of the impeachment probe.

President Trump ousted several key figures in the investigation on Friday. Schumer wrote today to 74 inspectors general across the federal government and warned of — quote — "a dangerous, growing pattern of retaliation against those who report wrongdoing."

In China, a new surge of coronavirus cases has dimmed hopes that the outbreak might be slowing. As of tonight, more than 1,000 people have died, out of some 42,000 cases. The deaths now top the toll from the SARS epidemic that began in 2002.

In Geneva, the World Health Organization said today it is also watching the spread among people who have not been to China lately.