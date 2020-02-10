Can China’s information about the novel coronavirus be trusted?

Lawrence Gostin:

From the WHO, the U.S. CDC and others, who are really experienced in terms of fighting an epidemic. And that's a problem.

It's many weeks into the epidemic now and, if you look at when it really started, more than a month. And only today an exploratory team from WHO landed in Beijing. It's not going to Wuhan or Hubei province, where it's happening.

And so we don't know their rules of engagement. Are they going to be able to have independent verification of the data? Will they have access to patients? Will they have genomic sequencing data from various parts of China? Or will China be inscrutable?

I mean, it's a country that really prizes itself on its sovereignty, being in control. And it doesn't really want independent people there saying, no, that's not exactly what's happening. Something else is happening.