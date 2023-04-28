News Wrap: U.S. begins evacuation of Americans citizens trapped by fighting in Sudan

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
In our news wrap Friday, the U.S. began its overland evacuation of Americans trapped by the conflict in Sudan, Russian missiles and drones rained down on residential areas across Ukraine, two U.S. Army helicopters collided in Alaska killing three soldiers and injuring a fourth and rapid snowmelt from Minnesota has caused water levels along the upper Mississippi River to hit near-record highs.
