News Wrap: U.S. embassy urges Americans in Sudan to shelter in place

In our news wrap Saturday, Sudan’s army says it’s helping evacuate foreigners as the battle for control of the nation enters its second week, Interior Secretary Haaland defended the Biden administration’s approval of the Willow oil project, a poll found that nearly 8 in 10 Americans have felt the effects of extreme weather in the last five years, and Australian actor Barry Humphries died at 89.
