Saturday on PBS News Weekend, as the U.S. Supreme Court preserves access to the abortion drug mifepristone, we look at online misinformation and disinformation about abortion. Then, glitches plague a mobile app designed to help migrants apply for asylum as pandemic-era immigration policy is set to expire. Plus, what scientists are doing to rescue disappearing plantlife across the globe.
