News Wrap: Ukraine president implicates Russia in plot to overthrow the government

Akhmetov called the allegation that he'd fund a coup an absolute lie. Russia also denied any role.

Ukrainian troops have been preparing for trouble along the border, where Russia's military is building up forces. Moscow insists it has no intention of invading Ukraine.

Russian search crews have found one survivor inside a coal mine in Siberia. This is a day after a deadly methane explosion. It reduced the expected death toll to just 51. Crews resumed the search today, but officials said finding other survivors is unlikely. Families of the victims gathered at the mine, demanding answers to what caused the disaster.

China is condemning a U.S. congressional delegation for visiting Taiwan today, with tensions at their highest in decades. President Tsai Ing-wen greeted four Democrats and one Republican from the House of Representatives, who reaffirmed American support for the island. Beijing said the visit challenged China's longstanding claims to Taiwan.

Online retailing giant Amazon faced protests and scattered strikes on this Black Friday. Climate activists from Extinction Rebellion blockaded warehouses in Britain, Germany, and the Netherlands. They called for improved working conditions and environmentally friendly business practices.

Here at home, stores opened early for Black Friday, but, in many places, crowds were smaller than in years past. Analysts cited online shopping, concerns over inflation and supply chain disruptions. Still, people lined up early from San Diego to New York.

Some said it was calmer than usual, but that sought-after items were harder to find.