News Wrap: UN warns that warming globe could mean more extreme weather

Judy Woodruff:

In the day's other news: More than 3, 500 people were left with virtually nothing, after their refugee camp in Greece burned overnight. The camp, on the island of Lesbos, housed some 12,000 asylum seekers, and already faced an outbreak of COVID-19.

We will get details later in the program.

The United Nations has issued a new climate warning that could mean more natural disasters and extreme weather. A new report says the world is now nearly two degrees warmer than during pre-industrial times. The targeted ceiling is 2.7 degrees under the 2015 Paris climate accord.

The report says that the world may pass that ceiling within a decade.

The head of the U.S. National Institutes of Health insisted today that there will be no compromise on the safety with a coronavirus vaccine. Just yesterday, drugmaker AstraZeneca paused late-stage trials for a leading vaccine candidate when a participant developed an unexplained illness.

At a U.S. Senate hearing today, NIH Director Francis Collins said the pause proves safety overrides everything, including politics.