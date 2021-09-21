News Wrap: White House continues deporting Haitian migrants in Texas as Dems decry move

Judy Woodruff:

Also today, the head of the U.N. Refugee Agency warned the mass expulsions may violate international law.

And Texas Republican Governor Greg Abbott blamed President Biden's policies for encouraging the influx of migrants.

Johnson & Johnson says a booster for its single-shot COVID-19 vaccine triggers a strong immune response. The company reported today on results of boosters given two months or six months after the first shot.

Separately, San Francisco ordered workers at its International Airport to get vaccinated. That is the first such mandate at a U.S. airport.

The U.S. House of Representatives is set tonight to fund federal operations into December and raise the debt ceiling. The vote would avert a partial government shutdown in nine days and a default on the national debt in October. But Democrats also need 60 votes in the 50/50 Senate, and Republicans oppose raising the debt limit.

They traded jibes today.