News Wrap: White House continues deporting Haitian migrants in Texas as Dems decry move

-
Judy Woodruff:
In the day's other news: The Biden administration stepped up deportations of Haitian migrants who've gathered at Del Rio, Texas, on the border with Mexico.
More flights from there left for Haiti today, with others set for tomorrow. Around 8,000 migrants remained at Del Rio, as President Biden promised to get things under control.
But some fellow Democrats, including Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, condemned the deportations.
-
Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-NY:
Right now, I am told there are four flights scheduled to deport these asylum seekers back to a country that cannot receive them. Such a decision defies common sense. It also defies common decency and what America is all about.
-
Judy Woodruff:
Also today, the head of the U.N. Refugee Agency warned the mass expulsions may violate international law.
And Texas Republican Governor Greg Abbott blamed President Biden's policies for encouraging the influx of migrants.
Johnson & Johnson says a booster for its single-shot COVID-19 vaccine triggers a strong immune response. The company reported today on results of boosters given two months or six months after the first shot.
Separately, San Francisco ordered workers at its International Airport to get vaccinated. That is the first such mandate at a U.S. airport.
The U.S. House of Representatives is set tonight to fund federal operations into December and raise the debt ceiling. The vote would avert a partial government shutdown in nine days and a default on the national debt in October. But Democrats also need 60 votes in the 50/50 Senate, and Republicans oppose raising the debt limit.
They traded jibes today.
-
Sen. John Barrasso, R-WY:
Traditionally, when you have to raise the debt ceiling, you have a bipartisan discussion and ways to get spending under control. Instead, the Democrats are moving forward with an incredible spending bill, based on Bernie Sanders' socialist budget, and Republicans will not be a rubber stamp for this.
-
Sen. Mark Warner, D-VA:
What we're talking about is:, are we going to pay the credit card bills that we have already racked up? Nothing would be more irresponsible at this critical moment than messing with the full faith and credit of the United States.
-
Judy Woodruff:
The bill also includes money for disaster relief and Afghan evacuees. But House Democratic leaders today dropped $1 billion for Israeli security, as party progressives had demanded.
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will stay in power after Monday's parliamentary election. His Liberal Party won the most seats, but again fell short of a majority. Trudeau celebrated last night in Montreal. He said he'd been given a clear mandate, based on his handling of the COVID pandemic.
In Afghanistan, the Taliban named more members of the interim Cabinet, but none were women. Still, a spokesman insisted that women may yet have roles.
He also promised action again on the education of girls.
-
Zabihullah Mujahid, Taliban Spokesman (through translator):
We are trying to strengthen the Cabinet further, and, God willing, women will be appointed to certain positions. The Ministry of Education is also working hard to lay the groundwork for the education of high school girls sixth to 12th grade as soon as possible.
-
Judy Woodruff:
Currently, only elementary school-aged girls are allowed to attend classes.
And back in this country, a Wall Street comeback from Monday's losses mostly fizzled. The Dow Jones industrial average lost 50 points to close below 33920. The Nasdaq rose 32 points, but the S&P 500 slipped three.
