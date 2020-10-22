Nigerian government tries to quell public outrage over police brutality

Phil Ihaza:

… after men in military uniforms fired live ammunition at protesters on Tuesday in the Southwestern city of Lagos, the largest city by population in the country and on the African continent.

Demonstrators have been demanding change for weeks across Nigeria, defying a curfew imposed in some parts of the country. Their target, the now disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad, or SARS.

But despite the government disbanding the unit, protests continue. Thirty-four-year-old Nigerian musician Chike Agada says he was assaulted two years ago by policemen from the now-defunct SARS unit.

Chike says the policemen beat him up and extorted him because they saw him driving a flashy car and wearing expensive jewelry.