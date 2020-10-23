NIH’s Francis Collins on how Americans can take responsibility amid spreading virus

Judy Woodruff:

As businesses, cities and states grapple with decisions over restrictions and how to stay open, the virus is hitting across the U.S. more widely now than in previous surges.

As we heard, hospitalization rose 40 percent in the past month, and increased across 38 states during just this past week. More than 41,000 people are in the hospital with COVID right now. And more than 75,000 new cases were reported just yesterday.

Thankfully, death rates are much lower than they once were. But there has been an average of more than 775 deaths a day for the past week.

This makes it a good moment to speak with the director of the National Institutes of Health. He's Dr. Francis Collins.

And, Dr. Collins, we welcome you back to the "NewsHour."

So, these numbers don't look good. They don't sound good. How do you describe what's going on right now?