Nobel Peace Prize winner Maria Ressa on the importance of a free press

Maria Ressa:

Judy, you know that we have been under attack by our government for the last five years.

And having the Nobel Committee shine the light on what journalists are going through in the Philippines, I mean, personally, it's a lift. You know, it feels like a little bit of a reprieve. And, hopefully, I can pay it forward.

I think journalists in the Philippines felt this, and Filipinos, as we move into our May 2022 elections.