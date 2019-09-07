North Carolina assesses the damage after Hurricane Dorian

Amanda Becker:

No. So it's a very orderly procedure here. Most of the houses right along the beach are rentals — people own them and rent them out to vacationers. The vacationers were the first to go. For liability reasons, the rental companies don't allow them to stay here. They were gone. So when I was here I guess it was Thursday afternoon ahead of the storm Thursday during the day, you know it seemed very quiet. A lot of businesses were closed, grocery stores were closed. The local Publix was being used kind of as a staging area, first responders, but all the permanent residents told me they were staying put. A lot of them have houses that are not right on the beach, either as their primary residence or a secondary residence. So they were going to those houses but they were not leaving the area. And one of the reasons why is you can't get here except for a few bridges. And once they're closed you know, they've complained that in the past it delays insurance estimates because they can't get back into their houses.