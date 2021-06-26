Northern Ireland Troubles truth commission is opening old wounds

Malcolm Brabant:

The victim was 27 years old John Pat Cunningham, who had learning difficulties and a fear of men in uniform. He died in what the British army regarded back then as hostile countryside 50 miles south west of Belfast. Cunningham was shot in this field as he ran from a patrol led by Hutchings. Previous investigations have cleared the former soldier.

The relatives of John Cunningham have declined to be interviewed. And the reason being they don't want to do anything that's going to jeopardize potentially the trial of Dennis Hutchings, which is due to take place later this year. But what they have said in the past is that if Dennis Hutchings is adamant about his innocence, what he should do is come to court and clear his name.

A new law to deal with so-called legacy cases was promised in this socially distanced parliamentary ceremony when the government's plans for the next legislative session were unveiled in the queen's speech, although details were scarce.