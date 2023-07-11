Northwestern fires football coach amid hazing and racism allegations

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
Amna Nawaz
Amna Nawaz
Karina Cuevas
Karina Cuevas
Northwestern University fired longtime head football coach Pat Fitzgerald after an investigation found hazing was widespread on the team, including instances of forced sexual acts. The student newspaper, The Daily Northwestern, also reported former players alleged there were racist comments and attacks by the coaching staff. Amna Nawaz discussed the latest with John Greenberg of the Athletic.
Amna Nawaz serves as co-anchor of PBS NewsHour.
