Northwestern fires football coach amid hazing and racism allegations

Amna Nawaz
By —

Amna Nawaz

By —

Karina Cuevas

Audio

Northwestern University fired longtime head football coach Pat Fitzgerald after an investigation found hazing was widespread on the team, including instances of forced sexual acts. The student newspaper, The Daily Northwestern, also reported former players alleged there were racist comments and attacks by the coaching staff. Amna Nawaz discussed the latest with John Greenberg of the Athletic.

Listen to this Segment

Amna Nawaz
By —

Amna Nawaz

Amna Nawaz serves as co-anchor of PBS NewsHour.

@IAmAmnaNawaz
By —

Karina Cuevas

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch