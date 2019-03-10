‘Not productive anymore’: GOP strategist on partisan divide

Frank Luntz:

Of people who would support it because to them that's genuine border security, it's not politics. They're not looking for a Trump budget. They're not looking for Democratic budget. They are looking for these people in Washington to get along and get something done. And that's not the focal point. And if I may, because I believe strongly in this. There have been attacks on these Democratic women that are out of control. They have every right to say what they say about Israel, they have every right to say, to criticize a PAC, they've got every right to talk about the system of government being broken and to challenge those who want to silence them. Whether or not we agree or disagree. Since when do we demonize and destroy and dehumanize members of Congress simply because we disagree with them? I don't care what they say, they've got the right to say it.