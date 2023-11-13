Double your support for intelligent, in-depth, trustworthy journalism.
Monday on the NewsHour, brutal fighting continues in Gaza, including outside of a hospital where thousands of civilians remain caught in the crossfire. Responding to criticism over undisclosed trips by some justices, the Supreme Court adopts a code of ethics. Plus, the U.S. healthcare system reckons with a mass departure of nurses over the increasing stresses and strains of the job.
