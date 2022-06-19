Make a gift to PBS NewsHour
and your donation will be doubled!

Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.

GIVE NOW

NPR’s Scott Simon reflects on fatherhood, lessons learned and precious moments

Geoff Bennett
By —

Geoff Bennett

Harry Zahn
By —

Harry Zahn

Audio

Few people have spoken as honestly and openly about the joys and challenges of fatherhood as Scott Simon, author and host of NPR's Weekend Edition Saturday. For Father's Day, Geoff Simon spoke with Simon to gain his perspectives on being a dad.

Listen to this Segment

Geoff Bennett
By —

Geoff Bennett

Geoff Bennett is the chief Washington correspondent for PBS NewsHour. He is also a political contributor for NBC News and MSNBC.

@GeoffRBennett
Harry Zahn
By —

Harry Zahn

Support Provided By: Learn more

Support PBS NewsHour:

NewsMatch

More Ways to Watch

Additional Support Provided By: