October 15, 2019 – PBS NewsHour West full episode

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
A look at today's China and its relationship with the world
PBS NewsHour
PBS NewsHour
Support Provided By:
Learn more
Additional Support Provided By:
Read
Oct 16
Read Trump’s full letter to Turkey’s Erdogan: ‘Don’t be a tough guy. Don’t be a fool!’
Read
Oct 16
Contentious meeting at the White House ends in Dems walking out
Read
Oct 16
Complaint could make up to 234,000 Wisconsin voters ineligible
Read
Oct 16
5 takeways from the Democratic debate
Read
Oct 16
Can my ex bar me from his retirement benefits?
Nation
Oct 16
By Candice Choi, Associated Press
Science
Oct 16
By Seth Borenstein, Associated Press
Politics
Oct 16
By Robert Burns, Associated Press
By Associated Press
World
Oct 16
By Yasmeen Alamiri
By Gretchen Frazee
By Hadi Mizban, Associated Press
Making Sen$e
Oct 16
By Philip Moeller
By Scott Bauer, Associated Press
By Darlene Superville, Robert Burns, Associated Press
By Mike Schneider, Associated Press
By Edwin Amenta, The Conversation
By Tom Hays, Associated Press
By Tom Krisher, Associated Press
By Kathleen Foody, Don Babwin, Associated Press
By Mark Gillispie, Geoff Mulvihill, Associated Press
What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.