October 3, 2023PBS News Hour full episode

Tuesday on the News Hour...

Tuesday on the NewsHour, Kevin McCarthy is ousted as Speaker of the House days after he defied far-right Republicans and secured a deal to avoid a federal government shutdown. Laphonza Butler is sworn in to replace the late Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein. Plus, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton weighs in on the state of American politics and the growing GOP calls to halt aid for Ukraine.

Listen to the Broadcast

Subscribe to the Full Show Podcast

Segments From This Episode

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch