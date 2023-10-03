Leave your feedback
Tuesday on the NewsHour, Kevin McCarthy is ousted as Speaker of the House days after he defied far-right Republicans and secured a deal to avoid a federal government shutdown. Laphonza Butler is sworn in to replace the late Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein. Plus, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton weighs in on the state of American politics and the growing GOP calls to halt aid for Ukraine.
Support Provided By:
Learn more
Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.