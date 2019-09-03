Odessa hospital endures agony of being a mass shooting’s trauma center

Russell Tippin:

Well, first of all, these people performed amazingly.

When all this was going on, nobody was above anybody else. Everybody was pitching in, doing their role, playing their part, doing what was necessary, even going above and beyond that.

But, you know, it's kind of like post-traumatic stress disorder. When it all ends, and people start calming down, and they start going home and start realizing — I mean, there was a young lady that was killed in this that's the same age as my daughter, and the same age as a lot of our employees' family.

And I think that that was very tough for some of our staff to just deal with that. And we have had counselors on site. We have had animals, you know, post-traumatic stress animals on site for our staff just to be available, so, should they have these, you know, these post — just these symptoms that they're feeling some anxiety, that we have somebody there to help them through this.

We have also made that available to the victims and their families as well.