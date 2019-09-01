Day after shooting, Odessa is still an active crime scene

Jake Bleiberg:

So we heard from the governor and he said that there needs to be action. He said that words are not enough, but there weren't a lot of details on just what that action will be. Likewise, the special agent in charge of the FBI for the El Paso district, which covers, of course, El Paso and then also where I am here in Odessa, that this is becoming routine for the FBI.

He said there's, throughout the country, a mass shooting of some kind at least every two weeks and that they're anticipating the next one, that they're not stopping here.